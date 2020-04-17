Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports additional case
10:00 p.m.: Cole County reports additional case
The Cole County Health Department reported 41 confirmed case as of Thursday night.
According to the website, of the 41 cases, 31 have recovered and nine are active.
5:00 p.m. Boone County numbers updated
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County is currently 87 with 76 who have recovered. There are currently ten active cases.
The City of Columbia has released the following details.
Ages:
15-24: 23 cases
25-44: 33 cases
45-64: 25 cases
65+: 5 cases
Transmission:
Travel-related: 28 cases
Contact to a confirmed case: 32 cases
Community transmission: 26 cases
Pending investigation: 1
4:40 p.m.: Callaway County numbers updated
The Callaway County Health Department has no new positive COVID-19 cases to report at this time.
There are 19 cases currently with 15 recovered, 3 active and 1 death.
3:00 p.m.: Governor Parson announces extended stay at home order
Governor Mike Parson announced the extension of the Missouri stay at home order until Sunday, May 3.
Parson also announced there have been 5,111 positive cases in the state. There have been 152 deaths due to COVID-19 complications.
11:15 a.m.: Pettis County has three more positive COVID-19 cases
This brings the total positive cases in Pettis County to seven.
10:15 a.m.: The Salvation Army launches emotional and spiritual care hotline
The hotline is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for anyone feeling lonely, fearful, or hopeless during the pandemic. There is no charge to call in at 1-877-220-4195.
10:00 a.m.: Boone Hospital drive-thru collection site hours change
Non-emergent COVID-19 testing hours will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday. New hours take effect Monday, April 20. The site will be closed on Sundays starting April, 19.
9:45 a.m.: Second confirmed COVID-19 case in Morgan County
The Morgan County Health Center is conducting an investigation to help identify anyone that had close contact with the patient. No personal information will be released about the case.
8:45 a.m.: MU Health Care will participate in COVID-19 plasma trial
The trial is designed to test if “convalescent plasma” from recovered donors can be infused into current patients to fight a virus. Adults who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to participate as donors. If you are interested in donating, you can find details here.