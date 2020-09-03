Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports 31 new cases; death in long-term facility

8:40 p.m.: MU spokesperson clarifies testing process for students

In an email on Thursday night, MU spokesperson Christian Basi clarified the ways an MU student can go about getting a COVID-19 test.

Basi explained a free nurses hotline is available to students free of charge. He said through the hotline students are able to receive a health order needed to get a test.

He went on to clarify students without insurance will not be turned away from the testing site.

According to the email, everyone will be asked for their insurance information, but if they do not have insurance, they will not be charged for the test.

7 p.m.: Jefferson City Schools announces 5 COVID-19 cases among district community

In a press release issued Thursday evening, the Jefferson City Schools superintendent, Dr. Larry Linthacum, announced 5 total COVID-19 cases among the district's students and staff.

Two of those cases are staff, and three are students.

Linthacum thanked the community for its responsiveness to the contact tracing process, attributing swift action to the district's maintained amount of confirmed cases.

He also iterated an underlying importance for caution during the upcoming holiday weekend, reminding people to socially distance and stay safe.

6 p.m.: Cole County reports 31 new cases; death in long-term facility

The Cole County Health Department reported 31 new cases in the past 24 hours. This marks the county's tenth day in a row for new double-digit cases. The county has 120 active cases.

According to the health department's website, Cole County had its seventh COVID-19 related death in a long-term facility.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 116 new COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Health Department reported 116 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases up to 859.

Boone County recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases today, September 3. There have been a total of 2,993 cases in the county, with 859 of those being currently active. For more data, please visit the Information Hub: https://t.co/zMXkqvVlbG pic.twitter.com/X1xE9ufzgB — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 3, 2020

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,397 new COVID-19 cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,397 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cumulative cases to 88,610.

The MDHSS also reported three deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,545.

COVID-19 update for Sept 3:

- 88,610 cumulative cases

- 1,5425total deaths

- 1,397 new cases, 3 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 12.9%: 7 day positivity rate



To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/iSU4nR9h3K — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 3, 2020

1:30 p.m.: MU reports 70 new student cases, errors in self-reporting

The University of Missouri confirmed 70 new student cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of active student cases up to 516.

MU also reported "errors in self-reporting" that occurred on Wednesday, bringing down the cumulative totals of staff and faculty.

9 a.m.: Moniteau County reports fourth COVID-19 death

The Moniteau County Health Center confirmed a fourth resident has died due to COVID-19 Thursday. According to a release, the resident was in their 70’s.

