Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

6:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

The Callaway County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings their total active cases up to 155.

6:00 p.m. 48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cole County

The Cole County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the active total to 153.

There have been five reported COVID-19 related deaths.

5:00 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools reports 87.4 14-day rate

CPS reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing their 14-day rate per 10,000 people to 87.4.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 81 new cases

The Boone County Health Department announced 81 new cases in the past 24 hours. BCHD also announced one new hospitalization, bringing the total up to 14.

2:20 p.m.: MU reverses face covering requirement while outside

In an email, MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced the university would be reversing a new rule that required individuals to wear masks, even when alone and outdoors.

The rest of the requirements, according to the chancellor, will remain without change.

2:00 p.m.: 1,116 new Missouri cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The department also recorded a 12.7% 7 day positivity rate.

12:30 p.m.: 52 new MU student cases

MU reported 52 new student cases Thursday, bringing the total to 624 active cases.

Since August 16, seven faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and three have recovered. Of the staff, 28 members have tested positive for COVID-19, and 17 have recovered.

