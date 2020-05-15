Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: No new positive cases in Boone County

6:00 p.m.: Saline County update



There have been 241 total positive cases in Saline County. 181 are recovered and 60 are active.

The county also reported its first death today, a 54 year-old male.

5:00 p.m.: No new cases in Boone County

There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according to a press release.

To date, there have been 100 total cases. 94 of those are recovered, five are active and there has been one death.

4:40 p.m.: No new cases in Callaway County

There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Callaway County, according to the Callaway County Health Department.

To date, they have had 22 total cases. 20 of those are recovered, one is active and there is one death.

3:00 p.m.: New statewide numbers

Missouri now has 10,317 positive COVID-19 cases with 562 deaths, according to the latest number from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Approximately 126,935 people have been tested in the state.

2:45 p.m.: Mobile testing expanding in Boone County

Five additional mobile COVID-19 testing sites are scheduled to be launched between May 15 and May 27, according to a press release.

The new sites are part of a collaboration between Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (VA), MU Health Care and Boone Hospital.

"Adequate testing for COVID-19 is imperative to be able to recognize and contain this disease in our community," PHHS Medical Director Dr. Ashley Millham said.

According to the release, 161 people have been tested at the mobile testing sites in Boone County as of May 13.

The new sites are:

Friday, May 15, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Daniel Boone Regional Library (100 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO, 65203)

Monday, May 18, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Bear Creek Family Neighborhood, Outside of the manager’s office (1109B Elleta Blvd. Columbia, MO 65202)

Wednesday, May 20, 12 - 4 p.m., Oak Towers (700 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65203)

Friday, May 22, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (204 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203)

Wednesday, May 27, 12 - 4 p.m., Refugee and Immigration Services (916 Bernadette Dr., Columbia, MO 65203)

12:45 p.m.: Missouri Democratic Party files public records requests from Gov. Parson

The Missouri Democratic Party filed a records request with Governor Mike Parson’s office and the Department of Health and Senior Services today, requesting the release of the state’s epidemiological model.

According to a release from the party, during Gov. Parson's press conference on May 4, Dr. Randall Williams said he would release the epidemiological model on May 6. The administration has yet to release the model or the underlying data.

12:00 p.m.: First COVID-19 related death in Saline County

The resident who died was a 54 year-old male. This is the first COVID-19 death reported in the county. As of Wednesday, Saline County had 229 cases of COVID-19.

10:30 a.m.: Food pantry donations supported by local farmers

Boone county, the Columbia Center for Agriculture, and Columbia Farmers Market are working to provide emergency food relief for families. Bulk purchases of fruits,

vegetables, and eggs are being coordinated from local farmers.

Products will be delivered to food pantries in Boone County to help families in need.