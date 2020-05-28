Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County

4:50 p.m.: 1 new case in Moniteau County

There is 1 new positive COVID-19 case and 2 recoveries in Moniteau County, according to the Moniteau County Health Department.

There has been a total of 55 cases and 1 death in the county.

3:45 p.m.: Potential exposure in Montgomery County

There has been a potential exposure of COVID-19 to a significant number of people in Montgomery County, according the county's health department.

Those exposed are in the most vulnerable population, the health department said.

Health officials are currently working with places where the exposures took place and are contacting the individuals close contacts.

There are currently two cases in Montgomery County, but the health department said they expect this number to increase.

3:45 p.m.: 8 new positive cases in Boone County

There are now 30 active cases in Boone County, bringing the total case number to 138 since the start of the pandemic. There has been 1 death in the county.

3:30 p.m.: Monroe County reports first case



Monroe County has its first positive COVID-19 case, according to the county's health department. They said the case is not travel related and the patient is currently quarantined.

12 p.m.: UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks

Staff and students will begin to return to the University of Missouri-Kansas City next week. Read the full story here.