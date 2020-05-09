Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County updated numbers

1 day 20 hours 28 minutes ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:08:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News
By: Morgan Riddell, Bill Finn and Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Thursday, May 7 will become available below:

9:15 Saline County numbers updated 

According to numbers based on case management provided by SCHD staff, there are 213 total positive cases. Six are hospitalizations with 73 that are currently active.

140 recovered cases have been recorded in the county.

Friday - Sunday numbers will be updated on Monday at 11:00 a.m.

5:00 p.m. Boone County numbers updated

There are 97 total positive cases. Five cases are active with 91 recovered and one death. There have been no new positive cases since yesterday's update.

4:30 p.m.: Callaway County numbers updated

There are currently 22 cases, with 18 recovered, three active and one death.

3:20 p.m.: Statewide numbers updated

There have been 9,341 confirmed cases in the state and 418 deaths. 

3:15 p.m.: Pettis County numbers updated

There are 58 confirmed cases with 10 recoveries. 

2:30 p.m.: Morgan County numbers updated

There are seven total cases and five are active. Two of the cases are recovered. 

12:00 p.m.: B-2 Stealth Bomber salute to essential workers

The Missouri Air National Guard's 131st bomb wing will fly over six communities on Friday. This is to honor those on the front line to fight COVID-19. 

10:30 a.m.: Jefferson City parking enforcement will begin Monday

Downtown parking enforcement will resume operations on Monday, May 18 at 8:00 a.m..

All fixed route fares for JeffTran are still suspended at this time. Handiwheels is not included in this fare suspension.

10:00 a.m.: Auditor Gallaway launches transparency portal to track COVID-19 response spending

It will give a detailed look at the way Missouri is spending federal funds from the CARES Act. 

The page tracks how much is received and expended in relief funds. It also lists which state and local government departments, vendors and expense categories are receiving the most funding.

Funding is being tracked here.

