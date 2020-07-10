Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Interstate 44 rest areas close in Conway

15 hours 19 minutes ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 10:56:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Thursday, July 9 will be posted below:

6:45 p.m.: Cole County has single highest day of cases

According to a graph from the Cole County Health Department, Cole County had 13 positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday. This is the highest amount of cases reported for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

4 p.m.: Interstate 44 rest areas close due to COVID-19

The Missouri Department of Transportation has temporarily closed rest areas on both sides of Interstate 44 in Conway after a worker tested positive, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

According to the release, after cleaning and disinfecting, the westbound facility will reopen Saturday, July 11, and the eastbound side will reopen on Sunday, July 12.

3:30 p.m.: Lincoln University to reopen to the public

The Lincoln University Office of Communications and Marketing announced in an email Thursday that the Lincoln University campus will be open to the public starting Monday, July 20. According to the email, masks are required and social distancing will be maintained.

2 p.m.: Missouri nears 26,000 cases of COVID-19

The Missouri DHSS released its daily update on confirmed cases of COVID-19. Thursday's update reflects a daily increase of 795 cases, with a total count of 25,999 positive cases reported.

1:30 p.m.: Boone Hospital changes testing hours

In an email, Boone Hospital announced a change to its drive-thru testing hours for COVID-19.

The new hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays, with no hours on Sundays. The change will take place on July 13.

Noon: City of Camdenton delays reopening of aquatic facility

In an email, the City of Camdenton said they will not reopen their aquatic facility this weekend, citing "a high priority on the safety of our patrons and employees."

Instead, the email said they will reopen their aquatic center on Friday, July 17. 

9:10 a.m.: Drive-thru testing site changes Sunday hours

The SSM Health drive-thru testing site in Jefferson City is changing its hours of operation on Sundays.

Beginning Sunday, July 12, the testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site remains closed on Saturdays. The testing site is located at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital, 2505 Mission Drive.

A physician’s order is required for testing. Anyone who feels sick and has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is encouraged to complete a free online evaluation at www.ssmhealth.com/covid19 or call their primary care provider.

9 a.m.: MU Healthcare to open new COVID-19 testing site

Mizzou North will be open for COVID-19 testing beginning on Monday. MU Healthcare also has a testing site near the Mizzou Softball stadium. View the full story here.

