Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Updates for Thursday, June 4 will be posted below:

10:25 p.m. | Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that there are 14,057 total positive cases of the coronavirus in Missouri, 290 more cases than yesterday.

The department also reported three additional deaths.

10:20 p.m. | Saline County reports one new case of the coronavirus

The Saline County Health Department posted a total of 281 cases of the coronavirus on their Facebook page, one more case than Wednesday.

There are 35 active cases, three less than Wednesday.

10:00 p.m. | Employee at Randolph County long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

The Randolph County Health Department posted on Facebook that they are working with the facility and state officials to test all staff and residents. The post did not state the name of the facility.

In a separate post, the department posted that there was no new cases of COVID-19 in the county. There is one active case of COVID-19, one less than Wednesday. Randolph County has reported a total of 10 cases of the coronavirus.

9:30 p.m. | Audrain County reports seven new cases of COVID-19

The Audrain County Health Department reported a total of 108 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, seven more from Wednesday. There are 43 active cases in the county and 64 patients have recovered.

9:00 p.m. | Boone County COVID-19 cases rise

The City of Columbia reported that there are seven new cases of the coronavirus than were in their previous press release.

The total number of positive cases in the county is 169, and 131 patients have recovered.

Third positive case in Monroe County

The third positive case in Monroe County has been announced by the county's health department.They said that the case is not related to travel and that the person is currently quarantined at home.

Tiger Tots owner drops lawsuit against health department

The owner of Tiger Tots daycare in Columbia dropped the case against the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Court filings show Tiger Tots dismissed the complaint without prejudice. The daycare owner had filed a petition in court challenging COVID-19-related directives from the health department.

Oakland Family Aquatic Center to open June 12

Columbia Parks and Recreation will reopen Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center on Friday, June 12. Pool staff will observe social distancing guidelines and capacity requirements as set by city and county health officials.

The pool will be open for two sessions Tuesdays through Sundays; the first will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the second session from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patrons will be asked to leave at the end of each session to allow others the opportunity to swim.

Pool fees have been reduced to reflect the new schedule. Admission for kids 2-15 will be $2.50, and admission for those 16 and older will be $3.50. Pass books are available for sale at the ARC starting June 8.

All amenities at the pool will be open, however, pool and deck furniture will be removed. Pool visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase.