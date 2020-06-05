Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19

1 day 1 hour 54 minutes ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 6:19:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county

Previous coverage:

Updates for Thursday, June 4 will be posted below:

10:25 p.m. | Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that there are 14,057 total positive cases of the coronavirus in Missouri, 290 more cases than yesterday.

The department also reported three additional deaths. 

10:20 p.m. | Saline County reports one new case of the coronavirus

The Saline County Health Department posted a total of 281 cases of the coronavirus on their Facebook page, one more case than Wednesday. 

There are 35 active cases, three less than Wednesday. 

10:00 p.m. | Employee at Randolph County long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

The Randolph County Health Department posted on Facebook that they are working with the facility and state officials to test all staff and residents. The post did not state the name of the facility. 

In a separate post, the department posted that there was no new cases of COVID-19 in the county. There is one active case of COVID-19, one less than Wednesday. 

Randolph County has reported a total of 10 cases of the coronavirus. 

9:30 p.m. | Audrain County reports seven new cases of COVID-19 

The Audrain County Health Department reported a total of 108 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, seven more from Wednesday. There are 43 active cases in the county and 64 patients have recovered. 

9:00 p.m. | Boone County COVID-19 cases rise 

The City of Columbia reported that there are seven new cases of the coronavirus than were in their previous press release.

The total number of positive cases in the county is 169, and 131 patients have recovered. 

Third positive case in Monroe County

The third positive case in Monroe County has been announced by the county's health department.They said that the case is not related to travel and that the person is currently quarantined at home.

Tiger Tots owner drops lawsuit against health department

The owner of Tiger Tots daycare in Columbia dropped the case against the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Court filings show Tiger Tots dismissed the complaint without prejudice. The daycare owner had filed a petition in court challenging COVID-19-related directives from the health department.

Oakland Family Aquatic Center to open June 12

Columbia Parks and Recreation will reopen Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center on Friday, June 12. Pool staff will observe social distancing guidelines and capacity requirements as set by city and county health officials.

The pool will be open for two sessions Tuesdays through Sundays; the first will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the second session from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patrons will be asked to leave at the end of each session to allow others the opportunity to swim.

Pool fees have been reduced to reflect the new schedule. Admission for kids 2-15 will be $2.50, and admission for those 16 and older will be $3.50. Pass books are available for sale at the ARC starting June 8.

All amenities at the pool will be open, however, pool and deck furniture will be removed. Pool visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri may not match national unemployment numbers in May jobs report
Missouri may not match national unemployment numbers in May jobs report
COLUMBIA – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May jobs report Friday morning, and for the month of... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 4:33:00 AM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

9-year-old boy drowns in river in southeast Missouri
9-year-old boy drowns in river in southeast Missouri
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a river in... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 11:29:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Kansas City announces planned reform of police procedures
Kansas City announces planned reform of police procedures
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is making sweeping changes in police procedures... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 9:52:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
Boone County reports second coronavirus-related death
COLUMBIA - Boone County reported a second death from COVID-19 Wednesday. The first death in the county was... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 5:10:42 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson to release guidelines on CARES ACT funding
Gov. Parson to release guidelines on CARES ACT funding
JEFFERSON CITY- As local leaders pick up the pieces and chart a path forward to deal with the widespread financial... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:58:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Missouri National Guard heading to D.C. to help with protests
Missouri National Guard heading to D.C. to help with protests
JEFFERSON CITY- 300 members of the Missouri National Guard were deployed to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to help local authorities... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Black MU students use their voices on social media with #BlackAtMizzou
Black MU students use their voices on social media with #BlackAtMizzou
COLUMBIA – While people are marching and chanting across the world to fight against racism, University of Missouri’s Black students... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Children's oncology clinic in Columbia to remain open
UPDATE: Children's oncology clinic in Columbia to remain open
COLUMBIA - The oncology clinic at MU Women's and Children's hospital won't close after all, several sources told KOMU 8... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Petition to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on MU quad gaining traction
Petition to remove Thomas Jefferson statue on MU quad gaining traction
COLUMBIA - A petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue from the University of Missouri quad is gaining momentum with... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 2:25:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Lincoln University to hold in-person classes this fall
Lincoln University to hold in-person classes this fall
JEFFERSON CITY - Students will be back in classrooms this fall after Lincoln University announced earlier this week that they... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
Here's where to watch George Floyd's memorial service
MINNEAPOLIS— NBC News is streaming George Floyd's memorial service at 1 p.m. Central Time. Floyd died in police custody... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 12:28:29 PM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Google will give every employee $1,000 to work from home to promote overall wellness
Google will give every employee $1,000 to work from home to promote overall wellness
(CNN) -- Most of Google's US workforce has been working remotely since March due to the coronavirus. And last month,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 11:30:08 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chiefs resignation
Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chiefs resignation
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Wednesday called for the resignation of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith,... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 8:23:02 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MU votes against starting fall semester early
UPDATE: MU votes against starting fall semester early
COLUMBIA - The MU Faculty Council voted against the recommendation to start the fall semester a week early at its... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 7:21:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County
ATV crash leaves one dead in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - One man is dead after crashing his ATV in Cooper County on Wednesday night. According to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 6:55:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reaches over 14,000 cases of COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 04 2020 Jun 4, 2020 Thursday, June 04, 2020 6:19:00 AM CDT June 04, 2020 in News

St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
St. Louis County asks unmasked protesters to quarantine
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday asked protesters who didn't wear masks or socially distance... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 9:53:18 PM CDT June 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
8am 74°
9am 76°
10am 77°
11am 78°