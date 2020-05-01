Thursday COVID-19 coverage: U.S. Attorney's Office, IRS-CI warn taxpayers of COVID-19 fraud schemes

1 day 10 hours 8 minutes ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 8:55:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in News
By: Victoria Alaniz, Bill Finn and Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Thursday, April 30 will become available below:

7:25 p.m.: U.S. Attorney's Office, IRS-CI warn taxpayers of COVID-19 fraud schemes

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison and Special Agent in Charge Karl Stiften, IRS-Criminal Investigation, St. Louis Field Office, are warning taxpayers to be on the lookout for fraud schemes.

According to a release, Garrison and Stiften made the announcement earlier today in an effort to prevent taxpayers from falling victim to criminals using the economic impact payments as a crime opportunity.

The release continued to state that scam artists are trying to use the COVID-19 economic impact payments as cover for stealing personal information and money.

"We want the public to be informed and alert so they don't fall prey to these criminal schemes," said Garrison. "Economic impact payments are intended to assist honest citizens, not enrich greedy fraudsters."

Garrison and Stiften state that people should go directly and solely to the IRS website for official information and tips to prevent a scam and understand how the payments will be issued.

7:05 p.m.: Galloway calling on Parson to use universal testing  

Auditor Nicole Galloway is asking Governor Parson to implement a comprehensive strategy of universal testing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk facilities.

According to a release, Galloway argues for a preventative approach to testing before outbreaks occur.

"Governor Parson insists the state now has the capability to achieve 50,000 tests per week, but so far this week only approximately 12,000 test have been completed," Galloway said.

5:15 p.m. - Callaway County numbers updated

The Callaway County Health Department has no new positive COVID-19 cases to report at this time. There are currently 20 cases, with 16 recovered, three active and one death.

5:05 p.m. - Pettis County numbers updated

There are currently 42 confirmed cases in Pettis County. One case is hospitalized and six have recovered. 

5:00 p.m. - Saline County numbers updated

There are currently 192 total positive cases recorded in Saline County. 121 are currently active, 71 have recovered. 

2:10 p.m. - Montgomery County numbers updated

There have been seven cases in Montgomery County and all seven have recovered meaning there are zero active cases in the County. 

2:00 p.m. -  Boone County numbers updated

There is one new case and are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in Boone County. There have been a total of 94 cases. 

1:00 p.m. - Moberly aquatic center closed in 2020

In a press release from Moberly Parks and Recreation, they will forego opening the Aquatic Center for the 2020 season. It said this is due to guidance and unique characteristics with COVID-19.

Moberly Parks and Recreation said it is "a necessary, inevitable, and unavoidable action."

9:30 a.m. - MSHP resumes all drivers written drivers exams May 4

This will include written testing for all classes of licenses and commercial driver license testing. Non- CDL road testing is not included in this phase. CDL skills tests can be conducted for applicants with essential needs. Precautions will be taken with masks and sanitizer.

The MSHP website will be updated with times and locations before May 4.

9:20 a.m. - Jefferson City Animal Shelter reopening with appointments

Starting May 4, the shelter will be open for people looking to adopt or relinquish ownership of an animal. Only two people are allowed in the group for an appointment. Call 573-634-6429 to make appointments. 

8:30 a.m. - Jefferson City will reopen City Hall on May 4

Mayor Carrie Tergin along with Department Directors made the decision to reopen Jefferson City City Hall on May 4 beginning at 8:00 a.m.. The decision was based off of the order from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of people allowed in the lobby will be limited to no more than 10 people. 

Both the Jefferson City Police Department and the Fire Departments will open their lobbies up to the public as well. 

Also announced, the City of Jefferson will continue to allow residents to ride the bus without having to pay a fare. Ridership will continue to be monitored and future adjustments may develop as warranted.

Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
Parade at Mill Creek Village helps residents see family for first time since March
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with her dad daily, but she hasn't even been able to give... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:32:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
Parson says state is prepared to open on May 4
JEFFERSON CITY - Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan takes effect on Monday, May 4, and today,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
MU to take action in response to financial pressures from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in an email Friday that it will begin to take actions such as... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 3:10:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to reopen under Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines, despite the easing... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MU Health Care lays off 32 employees, bringing MU total to 49
UPDATE: MU Health Care lays off 32 employees, bringing MU total to 49
COLUMBIA - MU personnel changes such as layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts have begun in earnest. MU Health Care... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens
Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens
COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:13:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Grieving during the pandemic
Grieving during the pandemic
The increasing death toll from COVID-19 continues to overwhelm funeral homes and mortuaries in some areas. Families and loved ones... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 12:47:11 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Three new cases reported in Saline County
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Three new cases reported in Saline County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 10:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:34:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a burglary on Ballyneal Court. According to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Businesses to keep strong online presence after the pandemic
Businesses to keep strong online presence after the pandemic
COLUMBIA - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina Barron, a beauty consultant in Columbia, would go to people's home to sell... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 8:32:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 8:09:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 5:45:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:14:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of Representatives committee voted 9 to 4 Thursday evening to approve a bill that... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News
