Thursday COVID-19 coverage: U.S. Attorney's Office, IRS-CI warn taxpayers of COVID-19 fraud schemes

7:25 p.m.: U.S. Attorney's Office, IRS-CI warn taxpayers of COVID-19 fraud schemes

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison and Special Agent in Charge Karl Stiften, IRS-Criminal Investigation, St. Louis Field Office, are warning taxpayers to be on the lookout for fraud schemes.

According to a release, Garrison and Stiften made the announcement earlier today in an effort to prevent taxpayers from falling victim to criminals using the economic impact payments as a crime opportunity.

The release continued to state that scam artists are trying to use the COVID-19 economic impact payments as cover for stealing personal information and money.

"We want the public to be informed and alert so they don't fall prey to these criminal schemes," said Garrison. "Economic impact payments are intended to assist honest citizens, not enrich greedy fraudsters."

Garrison and Stiften state that people should go directly and solely to the IRS website for official information and tips to prevent a scam and understand how the payments will be issued.

7:05 p.m.: Galloway calling on Parson to use universal testing

Auditor Nicole Galloway is asking Governor Parson to implement a comprehensive strategy of universal testing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk facilities.

According to a release, Galloway argues for a preventative approach to testing before outbreaks occur.

"Governor Parson insists the state now has the capability to achieve 50,000 tests per week, but so far this week only approximately 12,000 test have been completed," Galloway said.

5:15 p.m. - Callaway County numbers updated

The Callaway County Health Department has no new positive COVID-19 cases to report at this time. There are currently 20 cases, with 16 recovered, three active and one death.

5:05 p.m. - Pettis County numbers updated

There are currently 42 confirmed cases in Pettis County. One case is hospitalized and six have recovered.

5:00 p.m. - Saline County numbers updated

There are currently 192 total positive cases recorded in Saline County. 121 are currently active, 71 have recovered.

2:10 p.m. - Montgomery County numbers updated

There have been seven cases in Montgomery County and all seven have recovered meaning there are zero active cases in the County.

2:00 p.m. - Boone County numbers updated

There is one new case and are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in Boone County. There have been a total of 94 cases.

1:00 p.m. - Moberly aquatic center closed in 2020

In a press release from Moberly Parks and Recreation, they will forego opening the Aquatic Center for the 2020 season. It said this is due to guidance and unique characteristics with COVID-19.

Moberly Parks and Recreation said it is "a necessary, inevitable, and unavoidable action."

9:30 a.m. - MSHP resumes all drivers written drivers exams May 4

This will include written testing for all classes of licenses and commercial driver license testing. Non- CDL road testing is not included in this phase. CDL skills tests can be conducted for applicants with essential needs. Precautions will be taken with masks and sanitizer.

The MSHP website will be updated with times and locations before May 4.

9:20 a.m. - Jefferson City Animal Shelter reopening with appointments

Starting May 4, the shelter will be open for people looking to adopt or relinquish ownership of an animal. Only two people are allowed in the group for an appointment. Call 573-634-6429 to make appointments.

8:30 a.m. - Jefferson City will reopen City Hall on May 4

Mayor Carrie Tergin along with Department Directors made the decision to reopen Jefferson City City Hall on May 4 beginning at 8:00 a.m.. The decision was based off of the order from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of people allowed in the lobby will be limited to no more than 10 people.

Both the Jefferson City Police Department and the Fire Departments will open their lobbies up to the public as well.

Also announced, the City of Jefferson will continue to allow residents to ride the bus without having to pay a fare. Ridership will continue to be monitored and future adjustments may develop as warranted.