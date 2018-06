Thursday High School Softball and Volleyball Scores

COLUMBIA - Here are your Thursday high school softball and volleyball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.

SOFTBALL

Southern Boone 10 Eldon 2

North Callaway 4 South Callaway 3

Rock Bridge 1 Ozark 2

Blair Oaks 0 Centralia 1 F/8

VOLLEYBALL

Battle 0 Fulton 2