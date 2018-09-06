Thursday is National High Five Day

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 19 2012 Apr 19, 2012 Thursday, April 19, 2012 7:44:00 AM CDT April 19, 2012 in News
By: Samantha Kubota

NATIONAL - Did you know it's National High Five day? High Five from KOMU News!

According to Punchbowl, the holiday started when a bunch of students at the University of Virginia declared the third Thursday of April "National High Five Day" in 2002.

Now there is a charity that asks people to fundraise for four research institutes trying to cure cancer. The four institutes are as follows: The Gateway For Cancer Research, the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Participants sign up to fundraise and also give 55 high fives throughout the holiday.

Enjoy these pictures of cats from I Can Has Cheezburger.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
MOBERLY - Moberly Public School parents are expressing frustrations about the bus transportation they are sending their children on every... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior —... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:19:49 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis' top prosecutor and police from... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
CAMDEN COUNTY - A mid-Missouri man is charged in federal court Tuesday for exporting crayfish, violating the Lacey Act. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - Labor day traffic deaths are down from last year, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
COLUMBIA - More people might be moving to mid-Missouri because it's cheaper to live in than most. The Columbia... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
PRAIRIE HOME - According to an economic analysis from the Missouri Soybean Association, the price drop points to more than... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

MU's right to ban guns going to trial
MU's right to ban guns going to trial
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge ruled Wednesday that the University of Missouri's rule prohibiting guns on campus will go... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
COLUMBIA - Students at Stephens College will be paying a lot less for tuition starting next school year. The... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday it plans to circumvent a longstanding court agreement that governs how children... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 11:44:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
CINCINNATI - Three people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati, according to the city's... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
FAYETTE – The Fayette Falcons football team received an equipment grant, providing it with new helmets and shoulder pads this... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:49:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
(CNN) -- An unnamed senior Trump administration official assailed President Donald Trump's "amorality" and reckless decision-making in a New York... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:02:56 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
(CNN) - A pair of red sequined slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" has been found,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:17:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
COLUMBIA - The North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC) recently adopted a standard prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapter facilities and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
11pm 72°
12am 71°
1am 70°
2am 70°