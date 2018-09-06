Thursday is National High Five Day

NATIONAL - Did you know it's National High Five day? High Five from KOMU News!

According to Punchbowl, the holiday started when a bunch of students at the University of Virginia declared the third Thursday of April "National High Five Day" in 2002.

Now there is a charity that asks people to fundraise for four research institutes trying to cure cancer. The four institutes are as follows: The Gateway For Cancer Research, the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Participants sign up to fundraise and also give 55 high fives throughout the holiday.

