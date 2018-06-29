Thursday, January 30: Local Scores
Here are some local basketball scores for Thursday, January 30.
NAIA Mens' Basketball
(6) Columbia College 81, William Woods 59
Central Methodist 82, Missouri Valley 58
NAIA Womens' Basketball
(15) Columbia College 95, William Woods 56
Freed-Hardeman 84, Stephens 19
Central Methodist 90, Missouri Valley 61
NCAA Mens' Basketball
Truman State 109, Missouri S and T 52 F/OT
NCAA Womens' Basketball
Missouri 59, Vanderbilt 54
Truman State 80, Missouri S and T 52
High School Boys' Basketball
Rock Bridge 59, HIckman 54
Montgomery County 83, Hermann 74
High School Girls' Basketball
Boonville 62, Mexico 46
Battle 50, Kirksville 32
