Thursday Night High School Basketball

By: Michelle Schuelke
COLUMBIA - Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Thursday night.

Girls Basketball

  • Chamois 65 - Owensville 26
  • North Callaway 66 - Macon 58
  • Fulton 48 - Marshall 41
  • Russellville 59 - Osage 55
  • Helias 54 - Fatima 46
  • Versailles 66 - Smithton 51

Boys Basketball

  • Centralia 51 - Hallsville 52
  • Salisbury 67 - Southern Boone 45
  • Hallsville and Salisbury will play in the Centralia Invitational championship game on Saturday night at 8 P.M.
