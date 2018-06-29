Thursday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA - Here are your Thursday night high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.



Boys Basketball

Linn 46 - Southern Boone 65

Fulton 69 - Bowling Green 45

Mexico 51 - Montgomery Co. 15

Sturgeon 53 - Hallsville 48

Boonville 62- Centralia 41

Van-Far 20 - Community 39

Marquette 61 - Jefferson City 47



Girls Basketball