Thursday Night High School Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are your Thursday night local high school scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.

Football

Cole Camp 19 vs. Warsaw 13

Eldon 47 vs. Buffalo 6

Softball

Hallsville 8 vs. Salisbury 2

Smith-Cotton 9 vs. Warsaw 2

Harrisburg 2 vs. Cairo 1

Hickman 11 vs. Ursiline 1 (5 innings)

South Callaway 18 vs. Tuscumbia 1 (5 innings)

Volleyball

Hermann 2 vs. Jefferson City 0

Centralia 2 vs. Hallsville 0

Southern Boone 2 vs. Eugene 1

Stover 2 vs. Russellville 0

Girl's Soccer