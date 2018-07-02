Thursday Night High School Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are your Thursday night local high school scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.

Softball

Hickman 9 vs. Rock Bridge 2 (5 innings)

Jefferson City 6 vs. Blair Oaks 3

North Callaway 4 vs. Bowling Green 0

Hallsville 5 vs. Ashland 4 (11 innings)

Volleyball

Boonville 2 vs. Fulton 1