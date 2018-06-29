Thursday Night High School Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are your Thursday night local high school scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.

Softball

Hickman 16 vs. New Franklin 0

South Callaway 14 vs. Clopton 0

Palmyra 5 vs. Centralia 1

Volleyball

Helias 2 vs. Rock Bridge 0

Fulton 2 vs. Boonville 0

Soccer

Southern Boone 7 vs. Dixon 1