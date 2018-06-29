Thursday Night High School Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are your Thursday night scores from around the Mid-Missouri Area.

Boy's Basketball:

Hickman 81

Schlagle 43

Boonville 44

Macon 39

Calvary Lutheran 59

New Bloomfield 58

Sturgeon 59

Southern Boone 62

Girl's Basketball:

Rock Bridge 45

Smithville 39

Harrisburg 63

Russellville 45

Mexico 56

Eldon 62