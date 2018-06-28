Thursday Night High School Scores

Here is a look at your local scores from the Mid-Missouri area for Thursday, January 24.

Boys Basketball:

Christian 70

Eldon 56

Marquette 57

Smith-Cotton 26

Carl Junction 80

Osage 50

Sturgeon 68

Community R-6 39

Silex 52

Van-Far 44

Girls Basketball:

Russelville 53

Christian 34

Marquette 70

North Tech 55