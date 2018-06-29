Ticket Prices Skyrocket for Cardinals Replica Ring Night

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Souvenir World Series rings are all the rage in St. Louis, so much so that the Cardinals are planning a second giveaway night because demand is so high.

The team initially planned to give out the replica rings commemorating last season's World Series win just once, at the game on April 14, the same day the real rings were presented to players, coaches and Cardinals Hall of Famers.

But those replicas were extremely popular, so much so that fans began flooding the team with requests to buy them, even though they weren't for sale.

Cardinals vice president for sales and marketing Dan Farrell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the team decided to offer the rings at a second game, on July 6, and ticket prices have skyrocketed.