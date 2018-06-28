Tickets And Tows A Dozen
AP-MO--Missouri News Preview,0189Missouri News Preview Good morning. Here is the latest update of the top Missouri stories in sight at this hour, as well as a preview of the AP's expected report for Saturday AMs.LATE DEVELOPMENTS: BUSH VISIT-TOWING KANSAS CITY -- Police ticketed and towed more than a dozen vehicles parked along a motorcade route for President Bush, prompting angry protests from some owners who said they were never told to move their cars. The Secret Service, along with city and police officials, said the route through the Country Club Plaza area was clearly marked with emergency "No Parking" signs on Monday, about 24 hours before ticketing and towing the 14 vehicles.SATURDAY AMs PREVIEW: SPRINGFIELD -- 1st Lt. Joseph C. Bogart lost one eye and much of the vision in the other in a roadside bomb blast in Baghdad last October. Back home in Missouri between treatment stays at Walter Reed hospital, the Army engineer says he gets spontaneous thank-you's for his service from strangers on the street. But Bogart is especially touched by one gift that carries the weight of history and a sense of the battlefield. It is a vintage M1 Garand, the infantry rifle that U.S. forces fought with in World War II. By Marcus Kabel. AP photos. ST. LOUIS -- A federal appeals court issues a ruling on whether Missourians with mental disabilities should have the right to vote. By Betsy Taylor.ALREADY MOVED: BC-MO--Bush-Towing FYI: These coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date. Developments that change our plans as listed in the morning preview will be spelled out in a section near the top of the 1:30 p.m. digest. Information in this preview is not for publication or broadcast. The day supervisor is Margaret Stafford. She can be reached in the Kansas City bureau at 800-852-4844 or 816-421-4844. Other key numbers: Columbia bureau: 573-875-8131 Jefferson City bureau: 573-636-9415 St. Louis bureau: 314-241-2496 Springfield bureau: 417-831-3158 Washington regional: 202-776-9539. Technical assistance: 800-266-6752 Please remember that the strength of your Missouri AP report depends upon your story and photo contributions. The AP, Kansas City (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-24-07 1016CDT
