TIF funding recommended for new plan at old Chrysler site

FENTON (AP) — The former Chrysler plant in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton could be getting new life.

KSDK-TV reports that the St. Louis County Tax Increment Financing commission has recommended approval of $34.6 million in TIF funding for redevelopment of the plant. The St. Louis County Council will decide on the TIF funding in August.

KP Development is proposing the site for a logistics park that the firm says could bring up to 3,000 jobs. It would be known as Fenton Logistics Park.