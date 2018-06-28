Tiger Academy Gymnastics Will Hold Raise the Roof Auction

Tiger Academy Gymnastics will hold an event called Raise the Roof Auction in order to raise funds for a new facility and equipment.

TAG has been a part of MU for 33 years but has to move out of its current facility on the MU campus by August 31, 2013 per request of the MU Athletic Department.

TAG promotes physical and emotional well-being in children through gymnastics training, which is offered to 525 children, more than 75 with special needs.

Amie & Craig Butler have taken over TAG as of June 1, 2013 and their mission is to continue TAG, initially in a rental facility and then in a newly built facility.

Raise the Roof Auction will be held on June 29, 2013 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites. Tickets will be $30 per adult and $19 for children.

Questions about the auction can be sent to Lisa Banks at 573-673-5994 or lilibanks70@gmail.com