Tiger baseball comes back against No. 4 Florida to take series

COLUMBIA - Sophomore shortstop Ryan Howard hit a three-run bomb into the bullpen in the fifth inning to secure Mizzou's 5-3 win over No. 4 Florida Sunday at Taylor Stadium. This win not only pushed Mizzou baseball to 24-9 on the year (6-6 SEC play), but gave it the program's first series victory over a top-five opponent since 2008. Mizzou allowed 20 hits only for the entire series, which is the fewest amount for Florida this season.

Peter Fairbanks got the starting nod for the Tigers, earning his third win of the season with five innings thrown. Freshman Alex Del Rio hit his first career RBI which drove in the first run for the Tigers. Del Rio's single up the middle tied the game at one by scoring Zach Levy. Brett Peel extended his on-base streak to 30 games, which is two short of the school record.

The Gators scored first with Josh Tobis' homer to right-center, giving Florida a 1-0 lead in the second. Scoreless innings followed through the fifth, with Fairbanks pitching to keep his team within one run. Lavy's second hit of the day, a double to left center, followed by Del Rio's hit, tied the game at one. Case Munson singled to left, and Del Rio was brought home on a bunt single from Peel to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Howard's three-run shot gave Mizzou a 5-1 edge through five innings.

Andrew Schwaab replaced Fairbanks at the mound, tossing two scoreless innings to keep Mizzou at a four-run lead. Schwaab threw a career-best four strikeouts. Breckin Williams took over in the eighth, allowing two runs in the ninth bur preserving the Tiger victory.

Mizzou is on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend in a Thursday-to-Saturday series.