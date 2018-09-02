Tiger Baseball Drops Game Two at USF

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- The Mizzou baseball team dropped game two of its three-game series at San Francisco, 3-1, on Saturday at Benedetti Diamond. The Tigers struggled offensively again as they tallied just six hits and one run as USF starter Abe Bobb gave up just four hits without a walk over 7.0 shutout innings. He earned his second win of the season.



Mizzou starter Rob Zastryzny went 5.1 innings with six hits and three earned runs as he took his first loss of the season. Freshman John Miles was a bright spot for the Tigers as he went 2.0 shutout innings with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts.



Zastryzny and Bobb were sharp as a pitchers' duel ensued until the fourth inning when USF's catcher Mason Morioka launched his second home run of the season, a solo shot off of Zastrzyny, to give USF a 1-0 lead. USF added another run off of Zastryzny in the fifth on fielder's choice to third base as the grounder plated the second run. USF pitched in one more run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to go on top 3-0.



Mizzou appeared to be in trouble again in the seventh as Miles gave up a leadoff double, but he was able to pitch out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to center. Despite the good pitching, Mizzou still headed to the eighth down, 3-0. Mizzou got on the board in the eighth with an RBI groundout by Blake Brown but had another run thrown out at the plate on attempted sacrifice fly as USF escaped the inning giving up just one run.



Miles continued to deal in the bottom of the frame, going through the Dons' order 1-2-3 in the eighth, giving the Tigers one last chance in the ninth as they trailed, 3-1. But, USF closer Elliott Waterman retired the side in order to seal the win for the Dons.

Missouri will face USF for the final game of the series on Sunday at 3 p.m.