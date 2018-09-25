Tiger Basketball Teams Up with Tiger Pantry

COLUMBIA - Missouri Tiger Basketball fans will get their first look at the 2013-2014 men's and women's basketball teams tonight in the Black and Gold Scrimmage.

Both programs have also partnered with Tiger Pantry for the exhibition game and will be accepting donations of three canned goods as admission for the game.

If you don't bring cans, tickets are $3 at the door for the general public and free for MU students, but all fans are strongly encouraged to donate.

Parking for the game will be free, but due to construction at Memorial Stadium, Mick Deaver Drive from Stadium Boulevard to Champions Drive will be closed, according to mutigers.com.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for fans to get autographs and meet players on the concourse.

Tip off for the games is 6:45 p.m.