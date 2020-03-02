Tiger Bounce closes new play zone from lack of parent supervision

COLUMBIA — After 60 days of being open to the public, Tiger Bounce decided to close down its newest addition to the kids playplace, Tiger Town Dramatic Play.

The company reports the zone is being closed to the public after a lack of parental supervision led to thousands of dollars in damages. KOMU 8 reached out to Tiger Bounce owner Tedi Ellis.

"Our staff can only supervise kids so much," Ellis said in an email. "We are not a daycare."

The owner reports that the initial investment of $50,000 and the additional $15,000 for equipment and space repairs has been a financial hit on the company. This last weekend presented nearly $8,000 in damages in the Tiger Town Dramatic Play.

The Facebook post explained that the company asked parents over a month ago for help with child supervision. The post goes into further detail of the damages caused within the last two months.

Damages include replacing all the equipment and flooring twice, a destroyed bathroom, and replacing a kinetic sand zone after a child urinated in it. Tiger Bounce closed the center completely three separate times for several days each time to make repairs.

Parents and community members commented their concerns on the post. Several commenters said parents needed to watch their kids while they were playing. Others expressed concerns over the company's lack of attention to kids.

The owner was unable to comment on the responses to the Facebook release. She said in an email to KOMU 8 that in the next few months Tiger Bounce will be working to put something else in the space.

"I don't think there's anyone more disappointed than myself and the staff, as this was something we've worked so hard on and tried to make work for this community," Ellis said in an email. "It just wasn't meant to be."

The 2,000 square foot zone of Tiger Town Dramatic Play is currently closed, but the rest of the Tiger Bounce center remains open everyday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.