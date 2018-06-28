Tiger Football Preps For Fall

With so many returning offensive starters, the main goal is fine-tuning their machine.

"I think the biggest improvement is physically, you know, the team as a whole, and from an offensive standpoint, everybody knows the plays already," Rucker said.

Last season's experience has helped the team develop game-winning strategies.

"We're just gettin' more physical and just knowing each others' limits better, and just running routes to what Chase, to what we think Chase is going to do and he knows what we're going to do now," Coffman Chase Missouri So. tight end said.

It's rare that a college football team will have two great tight ends at the same time, but the University of Missouri will have them two years in a row. Also, Missouri has the advantage of the two veterans passing on their wealth of information to the younger players.

"We can just give them stuff that we know, little tips, things that help us out on the field, certain plays, where the defenders usually play us, you know, how the receivers will help us out so they can use it to their advantage without having to figure it out themselves," Rucker said.

With nine spring practices left, the offense has plenty of time to improve for the fall season.