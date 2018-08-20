Tiger Free Agents Agree to Contracts

COLUMBIA - On Monday, following the conclusion of the 136-day long NFL lockout, three more Tigers have are one step closer to their NFL goals. Undrafted free agents Tim Barnes, Carl Gettis and Kevin Rutland have all agreed to NFL contracts.

Former Missouri Center Tim Barnes has reached an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens. Barnes earned First-Team honors for the first time in his career, as has helped guide the Tigers to a 10-2 record and a share of the Big 12 North Division title in 2010.

Kevin Rutland will be joining Blaine Gabbert in Jacksoville after reaching an agreement with the Jaguars. The former Missouri Cornerback was selected as one of the team leaders in 2010. Rutland got 3 INTs and has made 4 QB sacks. He started all 13 games in 2010 and finished the season with 44 tackles (34 solo), 4 TFLs and 7 passes broken up. In 2009, he finished with a career-high 47 tackles and 2 interceptions.

And an agreement has also been reached between the Cleveland Browns and Carl Gettis, former Missouri Corner Back, hasIn 2010, Gettis returned a fumble 19 yards to score on the first play of the game and was among seven Missouri players getting a touchdown in Missouri's 51-13 against Miami - Ohio Missouri (4-0).

The three players are expected to sign their free-agent NFL contracts on Tuesday.