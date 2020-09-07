Tiger Hotel offers isolation floors for COVID-19 cases

The Tiger Hotel is offering the rooms on its seventh and eighth floors as an isolation center for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, according to an email from the hotel’s human resources coordinator to the staff.

The email also encouraged staff to continue social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and regularly disinfecting hard surfaces. The isolation floors are also now off limits to employees to “promote and ensure (their) safety.”

Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, is excited about Tiger Hotel’s decision.

He sees this as a necessity for the community and is glad to see the hotel open up for people who need to isolate.

“There are times when they can’t isolate in their own home, especially in smaller homes with just a couple people where isolating from the others is difficult,” he said. “Or for people without homes.”

There had been a request for bids for something similar earlier in the pandemic, but there were no successful bidders at that time.

“One bid was made, but it didn’t meet the criteria,” Clardy said.

Two other hotels are offering similar services, according to Clardy. Motel 6 is offering some rooms for quarantine and Extended Stay America is also offering rooms for self-isolation.

Amy Schneider, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, sees this a good thing for the community overall.

“It’s good that there’s hotels willing to work with the community,” she said. “The hotels are safe and are working safely with those in isolation and those that are guests in the hotel.”