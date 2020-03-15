Tiger Hotel opens pop-up shop during COVID-19 supply shortage

COLUMBIA - As supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other household items fly off shelves, the Tiger Hotel is making sure members of the community get the supplies they need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tiger Hotel opened a pop-up shop selling items that are sold-out in grocery stores. Some of the items for sale include soap, toilet paper, water and cereal.

Tiger Hotel Director of Development Mark Kaman said the idea for the pop-up came after staff members were struggling to buy household items at local grocery stores.

“We wanted to give back to our employees, but we didn't want to stop there,” said Kaman.

He said the hotel gets its supplies from different distributors than grocery stores in the area, which allows them to have the surplus supply.

“We wanted to provide these products to people beyond our employees,” said Kaman.

Sandi Tapia and her daughter were running errands all day. They said that paper towels, laundry soap, and toilet paper were entirely off the shelves at multiple stores.

“We saw the pop-up on Facebook and came down to get what we needed,” said Tapia.

Tapia and other store owners felt a strong sense of relief after the Tiger Hotel helped them get the sold out items.

“I think the resources are so limited and the availability is so low right now,” Tapia said. “The fact that you can come here and get these discounted items really helps the community out.

The pop-up store will remain open 12 to 6 p.m. daily while supplies lasts.

All of the proceeds will go toward Columbia Love Inc.