Tiger Hotel Will Shut Down

"We've owned it for 3 years and we've given it a lot, we put a lot of work into it, put a lot of money into it, it's not successful, that the individual living portion," said John Ott, co-owner of the hotel. "The Tiger has not been a success."



Ott also added he's not sure what'll be done with the space, but it won't stay open past March. The Tiger staff will be hosting an open house on Monday to introduce other living communities to the displaced residents.