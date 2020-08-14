Tiger Line to resume Wednesday with limited schedule

COLUMBIA - As many MU students make their way back to campus for the fall semester, the Tiger Line shuttle service is set to begin service with a more limited schedule before classes resume.

According to a news release from Go Como, from Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug 21. The 401 Hearnes Loop shuttle and 402 Trowbridge Loop shuttle will have one bus each operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23, the 405 Downtown Loop shuttle will operate from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Regular service for all Tiger Line routes will resume Monday, Aug. 24. The full resumption of services corresponds with the first day of classes for MU students.