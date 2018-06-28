Tiger Men's Golf Big 12 Championships

HUTCHINSON, Kan. - The Tiger Men's Golf Team gained some ground on the field in the Big 12 Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas on Tuesday. Mizzou moves up from tenth to sixth place with the third best team score. The Tigers combined to shoot four under par. A pair of englishmen, Stuart Ballingall and William Harrold led Missouri. Both shot two under par on the day. Ballingall is now tied for eighth place in the individual standings, eight strokes back of the leader. The final round of 18 is on Wednesday, April 27th.