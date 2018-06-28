Tiger Pitchers Look Strong in Black and Gold Game

COLUMBIA -- The No. 5 Missouri softball team kicked off their season with their annual Black and Gold intersquad game on Saturday afternoon in Devine Pavilion. With impressive performances by both starting pitchers, the Black squad was victorious by an 8-0 margin in nine innings.

Senior Kristin Nottelmann got the win for the Black squad, throwing six innings of shutout ball, striking out eight hitters while issuing just two walks. Redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas got the loss but struck out six and walked one while giving up just one earned run against Mizzou's top lineup.

The Black Team got two unearned runs in the bottom of the second to open the scoring, taking advantage of two errors and a passed ball in the inning. Freshman Kelsea Roth drove in a run on a grounder to third, while junior Princess Krebs plated the other with a ground out back to the circle.

A double steal by freshman Corrin Genovese and senior Ashley Fleming in the bottom of the third scored another run, putting the Black Team up 3-0. Genovese led off the inning with a bunt single and stole second base. She moved to third as Fleming reached on an error, setting up the double steal.

With a single to the pitcher, junior Jenna Marston brought home freshman Kayla Kingsley to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kingsley led off the inning with a four pitch walk and stole second before moving to third on a passed ball.

The Black squad scored four runs over the last three innings to extend their lead. In the seventh, Marston brought Kingsley home again, this time with an RBI double. Junior Nicole Hudson tacked on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0. Doubles by Roth and Kingsley made it 7-0 in the eighth, while Fleming hit the lone home run of the day in the ninth.

For the Gold Team, freshmen Taylor Gadbois and Kelsi Jones, along with junior Lindsey Muller, each had hits. Genovese, Marston, Fleming and Roth had two hits each for the Black Team, while Marston led all players with two RBI.

Prior to the game, members from last year's Big 12 Champion and Women's College World Series squad were honored and awarded their championship rings. Mizzou kicks off their season next Friday, February 17, with a doubleheader against Ball State and Troy.