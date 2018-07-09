Tiger Power Shines Against Illini

SAUGET, IL. -- When you draw ten walks and belt three homeruns in a wood bat game, success will likely be the ending result.

Brock Bond, Aaron Senne, and John McKee all went yard in Missouri's 12-5 victory over Illinois Tuesday night.

The game was pushed back an hour due to rain, but the Tigers jumped all over their Big Ten opponent early; a positive way to erase four straight midweek rainouts.

Missouri scored one in the first, and four runs in the second inning. Several Tiger pitchers saw action in the game. Stephan Holst started and lasted four innings and giving up one earned run.

The 19th ranked Tigers will travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State in a three game series this weekend.

This will begin a road trip that will last at least ten days as the team plans on heading to Oklahoma City for the Big XII Tournament as soon as their regular season wraps up.