Tiger Softball

The Mizzou softball team had a chance to move into a first place tie with Baylor in the Big Twelve if the Tigers could sweep today's doubleheader with last place Iowa State. After a successful 1-0 win over Iowa State, the Tigers prepared for game two. Jana Haney pitched a complete second game shut out for her second Big Twelve win. The Tigers beat Iowa State 5-0 and are tied for first in the conference with Baylor.