Tiger Softball Finishes Fall Undefeated

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Friday, October 14 2011 Oct 14, 2011 Friday, October 14, 2011 9:56:11 PM CDT October 14, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Peter Terpstra

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team finished their fall schedule with an 8-0 record after defeating Jefferson County Community College and Lindenwood University Friday.

The Tigers rolled over JCCC 15-0 thanks in part to RBIs by Princess Krebs, Kayla Kingsley, Ashley Fleming and Nicole Hudson.

Mizzou then shut-out Lindenwood University  9-0 in the second game of the double header. All 12 players who had at bats ended with at least one hit.

Mizzou next plays in the spring when they kick off their regular season. 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 98°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
5pm 93°
6pm 93°
7pm 92°
8pm 89°