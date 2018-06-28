Tiger Softball Finishes Fall Undefeated

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team finished their fall schedule with an 8-0 record after defeating Jefferson County Community College and Lindenwood University Friday.

The Tigers rolled over JCCC 15-0 thanks in part to RBIs by Princess Krebs, Kayla Kingsley, Ashley Fleming and Nicole Hudson.

Mizzou then shut-out Lindenwood University 9-0 in the second game of the double header. All 12 players who had at bats ended with at least one hit.

Mizzou next plays in the spring when they kick off their regular season.