Tiger Softball Finishes First Tournament

6 years 9 months 3 hours ago Sunday, February 19 2012 Feb 19, 2012 Sunday, February 19, 2012 2:07:00 PM CST February 19, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Steven Keers

TROY, AL -- With a 9-3 win on Sunday morning, the No. 5 Missouri softball team closed out their first tournament of the season with a 3-1 record at the Quality Inn Classic. Senior Kristin Nottelmann picked up her second win of the weekend as the Tigers hit three home runs on the day.

Missouri got on the board in the first inning with a one out home run by Nicole Hudson. The blast to right-center was the first of the year for the junior and the 24th of her career.

The Tigers added a pair of runs in the top of the second to extend their lead. Corrin Genovese led off with a walk, and later in the inning, Princess Krebs reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on the play, putting a pair of Tigers in scoring position with two outs. Jenna Marston then singled up the middle and moved up on a throwing error that allowed both runners to come in and score, giving MU a 3-0 lead.

ETSU worked their way back into it in the bottom half of the second with a two run homer off the bat of Katie Wolff. Casey Horner singled to start the inning, and Wolff followed with a homer to left on a 2-1 pitch.

With three runs in the fourth, the Tigers were able to extend their lead to 6-2 and give themselves some cushion. With one down, Lindsey Muller delivered her first home run of the season, sending a solo shot over the wall in left to make it 4-2. Kelsi Jones followed with her first career hit, a single into left, and stole second two batters later. Marston then flared a base hit to left field, allowing Jones to score, while Marston was able to advance on the throw. Hudson followed with an RBI single to right, scoring Marston on the play.

The Bucs got one back in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run by Horner, cutting the lead to 6-3. Missouri had a chance to blow it wide open in the top of the fifth after taking three walks in the inning, but the Tigers left the bases loaded without pushing a run across.

Mizzou loaded the bases up again in the top of the sixth and were able to push two runs home. The first three hitters reached base safely, as Marston laid down a bunt single for her third of the game to start things off. Hudson walked, and then Fleming hit a ball to the wall in center field but the runners had to wait to see if the ball was caught and could only advance one base. Angela Randazzo drew a walk to bring in the first run, and Mackenzie Sykes lifted a sac fly to left to score the other, making it 8-3.

In the top of the seventh, Muller added a little insurance for Missouri with her second homer of the day, another solo blast to left, extending the lead to 9-3.

Nottelmann threw a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight and issuing no walks. Marston led the way for Mizzou with three hits, while Muller added two home runs. Muller, Marston and Hudson each had three RBI.

Next weekend, the Tigers will travel to Palm Springs, California for the Cathedral City Classic. Mizzou will face UC Davis, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington and UCLA over the course of three days.

