Tiger Spot Mosaic Removed from MU Campus

COLUMBIA (AP) - After years of controversy, a mosaic depicting the University of Missouri's Tiger mascot has been removed from the campus.

Crews on Monday hauled away the "Tiger Spot" mosaic, which was unveiled in front of Ellis Library in 2001.

The work had been covered by a tarp since 2007 due to damage officials claimed came from weather.

Artist Paul Jackson, who created the mosaic, sued the university early last year. He said university crews ruined the work by not properly caring for it.

The university paid Jackson $125,000 to relinquish his rights to the mosaic. That allowed the university to remove it.

The MU Art and Artifacts Committee will be responsible for deciding what to do with the area now vacated by the removal of the mosaic.

Image source can be found here.