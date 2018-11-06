Tiger Style 10 Set For NCAA Championships

DES MOINES -- For the second year in a row, all 10 Mizzou Wrestling starters will be featured in the NCAA Championships that will be held in Des Moines, Iowa.

Eight of 10 Tigers earned automatic bids to the tournament due to their placing at this year's Mid-American Conference Championships.

Alan Waters (125), Nathan McCormick (133), Kyle Bradley (149), Drake Houdashelt (157), Todd Porter (174), Mike Larson (184), Brent Haynes (197), and Dom Bradley (HWT) earned automatic bids with their performances at the MAC championships.

This is the 11th straight year in which Missouri has qualified five or more wrestlers to the NCAA Championships.







This will be Porter's first NCAA appearance in his first year as a starter. Larson and Haynes have qualified for the NCAA Championships for the fourth consecutiveseason. Waters and Dom Bradley will open as the No. 1 seeds nationally in their respective brackets.



Last year, Waters, Bradley, and Larson went 3-2 at Nationals with only Waters winning his first match.



The program finished the regular season ranked No. 4 by the NWCA/USA Today Coaches Poll.

Over the past 14 years in which head coach Brian Smith has been at the helm, 14 Missouri wrestlers have been crowned All-American with nine earning multiple honors. In all, Mizzou has claimed 26 All-America slots since Smith has been at Mizzou, which includes four national champions.



FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS



125- No. 1 Alan Waters (29-0) vs. David Thorn, Minnesota, (13-10)



133- No. 6 Nathan McCormick vs. Erik Spjut, Virginia Tech, (17-10)



141- Nicholas Hucke (13-13) vs. No. 3 Michael Mangram, Oregon State, (36-4)



149- Drake Houdashelt (28-9) vs. No. 11 Andrew Alton, Penn State, (26-4)



157- Kyle Bradley (26-13) vs. No. 4 James Green, Nebraska, (20-4)



165- Zach Toal (22-16) vs. Ryan Leblanc, Indiana, (22-8)



174- Todd Porter (31-10) vs. No. 2 Mathew Brown, Penn State, (25-4)



184- No. 11 Mike Larson (27-10) vs. Ophir Bernstein, Brown, (24-9)



197- No. 12 Brent Haynes (31-8) vs. Jackson Hein, Wisconsin, (20-10)



285- No. 1 Dom Bradley (35-1) vs. Stryker Lane, Cornell, (20-10)