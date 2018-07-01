Tiger tennis drops road match

OXFORD, Mississippi - Mizzou tennis' last away game in its long stretch ended Sunday afternoon at No. 14 Ole Miss. The Rebels topped the Tigers all day, defeating them 7-0.

Mizzou's record has now fallen to 8-7 this spring with the loss. Junior Kelli Hine forced her match to a third set at No. 1 singles, but eventually lost.

Hine's set victory was the only one on the day for the Tigers. In doubles play, the No. 1 pair of sophomore Cassidy Spearman and freshman Brianna Lashway were in a 6-5 battle but the match was ended due to Ole Miss already having claimed the doubles team point.

The Tigers next play at home in Columbia, Mo. against No. 26 South Carolina on Friday and No. 2 Florida on Sunday. The first serves are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. respectively at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.

Mizzou at No. 17 Ole Miss Results

Singles

No. 1 Julia Jones (OM) def. Kelli Hine (M): 6-1, 1-6, 6-2

No. 2 Arianne Hartono (OM) def. Cassidy Spearman (M): 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Mai El Kamash (OM) def. Brianna Lashway (M): 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 Natalie Suk (OM) def. Brittany Lashway (M): 6-3, 6-2

No. 5 Erin Stephens (OM) def. Madison Rhyner (M): 6-0, 6-3

No. 6 Zalina Khairudinova (OM) def. Alex Clark (M): 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Stephens / Verboven (OM) vs. Cassidy Spearman / Brianna Lashway (M): 6-5, susp.

No. 2 Jones / Suk (OM) def. Kelli Hine / Madison Rhyner (M): 8-3

No. 3 Hartono / El Kamash (OM) def. Brittany Lashway / Beatriz Machado Santos (M): 8-3