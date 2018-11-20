Tiger Treasures Rummage Sale Returns Saturday Morning

COLUMBIA - Organizers for the Tiger Treasures rummage sale at Memorial Stadium were still sorting through 20 tons of donated items early Friday evening, less than twelve hours before the sale's Saturday morning start.

MU Sustainability Coordinator Steve Burdic said all profits from the sale will go to the Salvation Army and the University YMCA. Each organization sent volunteers to help collect, prepare and price items ranging from shoes and skirts to televisions and refrigerators.

"We had about 2,500 people come in last year," Burdic said, "so we're expecting a few thousand will show up this year."

Burdic said the sale raises between $14,000 and $17,000 per year. He added that the two beneficiaries involved were chosen based on their interest in receiving funds as well as their willingness to send helpers. They will split the money that the sale generates.

Early bird shoppers can arrive as early as 6 a.m., but they will have to pay a $5 entrance fee. Otherwise, the event is free to the public from 7 to 11 a.m.