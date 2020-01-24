Tiger volleyball expands 2020 roster with Arizona transfer
COLUMBIA - There is a new face representing Mizzou volleyball as defensive specialist Erin Williamson will join the Tigers 2020 roster.
She will be a redshirt sophomore in the spring after playing the last two seasons at the University of Arizona in which she redshirted her first season and appeared in 14 matches for the Wildcats last season.
Before her collegiate career, Williamson was a four-year varsity letterwinner at Johns Creek High School in Atlanta, Ga., and had Georgia all-state honors in 2017 as a senior.
During her high school career, she produced 1,891 digs, 117 aces, and 185 assists.
