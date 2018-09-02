Tiger Volleyball Makes Statements in Preseason

COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball is making waves this summer.

Outside hitter Lisa Henning was named a preseason all-SEC player. Henning is the conference's kill leader with 1,295 career spikes. She ended last year on the all-SEC first team.

And teammate Molly Kreklow joins her on the preseason list. She's one of two setters to make the preseason list this year, and Missouri is one of two teams to have two players earn the honors.

The Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East. The season begins August 30th at the Hearnes Center.