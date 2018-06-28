Tiger Women Fall at Texas
The final score of 63-54 doesn't tell how close Saturday night's game was early. For Missouri, the loss snapped a 12-game winning streak that had put the Tigers in the Top 25 for the first time in 21 years. The loss leaves the Tigers 13 and 3 overall, and 3 and 1 in the conference. Carlynn Savant scored 14 to lead Missouri, which twice held leads of 10 points or more in the second half but couldn't hold on under Texas' tight defense. The Tigers shot 6 of 29 from the floor in the second half. Tiffany Jackson added 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas, which earned coach Jody Conradt her 877th career victory, moving her past Adolph Rupp for third place all-time among men's and women's college coaches. Texas stands 8 and 6 overall, and 2 and 2 in the conference. The Longhorns have won 29 straight Big 12 games at home. The Tigers led 28-25 when LaToya Bond made two free throws and Savant, a 51 percent 3-point shooter this season, hit another in a Tigers burst that pushed the lead to 37-25 with two minutes left in the first half. Jackson, the leading scorer for Texas this season, was 1 of 8 shooting in the first half but was a defensive force with seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Savant hit two more 3-pointers in the second half, the second giving the Tigers a 51-40 lead with 13:07 left before Texas rallied and cut it to 53-50 on consecutive buckets from Nina Norman and Erika Arriaran. Lindsey's short jumper gave Texas a 54-53 lead with 6:12 to play. Meanwhile, Texas' defense shut down the Tigers' perimeter shooting that had opened up the big lead early in the half. Bond's layup with 11:19 to play was the Tigers' last field goal. Missouri then missed its next 15 shots and committed five turnovers.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city hopes to have a more diverse representation of the community at Thursday's final community policing meeting.... More >>
in
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
in