Tigers a bit banged up

COLUMBIA - Missouri football finished a stretch of four consecutive days of practice and had some notable injuries to go along with it.

Kelly Bryant and Albert Okwuegbunam were both taken out of practice on Monday. Bryant suffered a hamstring strain, while Okwuegbunam dealt with a knee sprain.

Head coach Barry Odom said he expects both players to be back soon.

"I've had one conversation with our doctor and he gave me the report that I just gave you. From there I went and coached the team, we'll go over there and check them out and get everything we can," he said. "As soon as I know, you'll know about it."

Odom said he expects all of his players to be ready to fill in at any time, including the backup Tiger quarterback, Taylor Powell.

"Every one of them, from the freshman that just walked in the door to Shawn's not in the mix right now because he's not eligible. Everyone else, they're a play away from being the guy. That's the name of the game."

Powell has not had much playing time for the Tigers, but said he is ready when the time comes.

"I just try to go out there and do what I can. I know the offense believes in me. I know coach Dooley does so I just try to play my game," he said.

Missouri continues fall practices on Wednesday morning.