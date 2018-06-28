Tigers Are California Dreamin'

Tigers were down two runs in the top of the ninth inning and they evened the score at four, taking the game into extra innings. The game went all the way to 14 innings and the Tigers were the first to score. A single by freshman pinch hitter Ryan Lawless brought home J.C. Field and brought the Tigers up five runs to four. In the bottom of the fourteenth inning, a double play by Brock Bond sealed the win for Missouri.