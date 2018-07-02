Tigers Beat Oklahoma and Remain Undefeated

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated Oklahoma 87 to 49 in Tuesday night's game. The tigers remain undefeated with 14 wins. The team is off to its best start since 1981-1982 season. The Big 12 conference opener against Oklahoma was a sold out game.

The Tigers are ranked seventh in the Associated Press poll and Oklahoma is not ranked. Kim English led the Tigers with 23 points. Andrew Fitzgerald led Oklahoma with 17 points.