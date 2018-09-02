Tigers Beat Royals for 7th Straight Win

DETROIT (AP) -- Brad Penny pitched eight scoreless innings with the help of some terrific Detroit fielding, and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Saturday for their seventh straight victory.

Detroit scored three runs in the first inning, then held on for its 10th win in 11 games. The Tigers made four marvelous plays in the field to prevent a Kansas City comeback.

Jhonny Peralta hit an RBI single and a sixth-inning double to reach 1,000 hits for his career.

Penny (4-3) allowed five hits and no walks in eight innings, striking out two. Jose Valverde struck out two more in a hitless ninth, earning his 10th save.

Jeff Francis (0-5) pitched all eight innings for Kansas City, allowing seven hits and a walk. He struck out four.